UP to Host 'One District One Product' Summit, Will be Inaugurated by President Kovind

The UP government will host ‘One District One Product’ Summit on August 10 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, in an attempt to revive MSME and traditional sectors in the state. The summit will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.At the summit, the government plans to rope in e-commerce players like Amazon for global marketing and branding of products under the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.UP Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with Amazon, under which the latter will provide marketing support to traditional industries of nine districts, including Gorakhpur, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur, Aligarh etc.Further, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will provide financial support to MSMEs and launch around 1,000 ODOP outlets at busy public places such as railway stations. ODOP clusters will also be established at Barabanki, Kanpur, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Etawah, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur.Speaking to news18, UP MSME Minister, Satyadev Pachauri said, “In order to set up or expand businesses dedicated to traditional industries, loans up to the tune of 5 billion rupees will be provided. The state will also implement various central programmes such as Startup India, MUDRA etc. for the turnaround of the state’s traditional sector. Our only aim is to create employment to stop migration and to ease pressure on urban centres at the same time.”Uttar Pradesh hosts around 5 million MSMEs, which plays an important role in the overall development of the state as it generates revenue and provides ample employment opportunities.There was a 6% rise in the exports from MSME sector at rupees 890 million in the year 2017-18 in comparison to 2016-17, when the exports were around rupees 840 billion.