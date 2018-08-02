English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP to Host 'One District One Product' Summit, Will be Inaugurated by President Kovind
At the summit, the government plans to rope in e-commerce players like Amazon for global marketing and branding of products under the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.
File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.
Loading...
Lucknow: The UP government will host ‘One District One Product’ Summit on August 10 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, in an attempt to revive MSME and traditional sectors in the state. The summit will be inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind.
At the summit, the government plans to rope in e-commerce players like Amazon for global marketing and branding of products under the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.
UP Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with Amazon, under which the latter will provide marketing support to traditional industries of nine districts, including Gorakhpur, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur, Aligarh etc.
Further, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will provide financial support to MSMEs and launch around 1,000 ODOP outlets at busy public places such as railway stations. ODOP clusters will also be established at Barabanki, Kanpur, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Etawah, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur.
Speaking to news18, UP MSME Minister, Satyadev Pachauri said, “In order to set up or expand businesses dedicated to traditional industries, loans up to the tune of 5 billion rupees will be provided. The state will also implement various central programmes such as Startup India, MUDRA etc. for the turnaround of the state’s traditional sector. Our only aim is to create employment to stop migration and to ease pressure on urban centres at the same time.”
Uttar Pradesh hosts around 5 million MSMEs, which plays an important role in the overall development of the state as it generates revenue and provides ample employment opportunities.
There was a 6% rise in the exports from MSME sector at rupees 890 million in the year 2017-18 in comparison to 2016-17, when the exports were around rupees 840 billion.
Also Watch
At the summit, the government plans to rope in e-commerce players like Amazon for global marketing and branding of products under the state’s flagship ‘One District One Product’ (ODOP) scheme.
UP Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Secretary Bhuvnesh Kumar said that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed with Amazon, under which the latter will provide marketing support to traditional industries of nine districts, including Gorakhpur, Agra, Meerut, Varanasi, Kanpur, Aligarh etc.
Further, the Yogi Adityanath led BJP government will provide financial support to MSMEs and launch around 1,000 ODOP outlets at busy public places such as railway stations. ODOP clusters will also be established at Barabanki, Kanpur, Agra, Ambedkar Nagar, Etawah, Gautam Budh Nagar, Hapur, Hamirpur and Fatehpur.
Speaking to news18, UP MSME Minister, Satyadev Pachauri said, “In order to set up or expand businesses dedicated to traditional industries, loans up to the tune of 5 billion rupees will be provided. The state will also implement various central programmes such as Startup India, MUDRA etc. for the turnaround of the state’s traditional sector. Our only aim is to create employment to stop migration and to ease pressure on urban centres at the same time.”
Uttar Pradesh hosts around 5 million MSMEs, which plays an important role in the overall development of the state as it generates revenue and provides ample employment opportunities.
There was a 6% rise in the exports from MSME sector at rupees 890 million in the year 2017-18 in comparison to 2016-17, when the exports were around rupees 840 billion.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue
Monday 30 July , 2018 What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Thursday 26 July , 2018 No Rights, No Home: The Tales of Women Who Are Bought and Sold By Haryana's Men
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Is Sidharth Malhotra Dating Kiara Advani After Breakup With Alia Bhatt?
- Ranbir Kapoor Joins Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma for a Fun Meal in Birmingham; See Photo
- 30 Years After She Stole Money From a Restaurant, Former Waitress Writes an Apology Letter
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- 'My Wife Went on Honeymoon Without Me': Anil Kapoor Revisits His 45-Year-Old Relationship
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...