UP to Increase Capacity to 20,000 Daily Covid-19 Tests by June-end; State Tally Reaches 8,870

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that within one week, the state will increase its testing capacity from 10,000 to 15,000 tests a day. The state aims to achieve the capacity of 20,000 tests a day by the end of June, he added.

Meanwhile, with 141 new Covid-19 positive cases were reported on Wednesday, taking the tally to 8,870, while the death toll stood at 230.

Adityanath said, “When the first case of Corona was reported in March, we did not have many resources. KGMU had a lab, and we started with 50 tests there. Today we have 30 labs, where 10,000 tests are being done daily.

He added that there are 1,01,236 beds in Level 1, 2 and 3 hospitals under the three-tier hospital system. So far, 3.15 lakh tests have been conducted in the state. “Uttar Pradesh is doing the best job in controlling the Corona infection across the country,” he said.

As per information, around 1,00,000 teams are screening workers who have returned from other states. They have conducted more than 4.85 crore medical screenings so far.

Apart from this, monitoring committees are functional in cities and villages. Also, the government has ordered procurement of Trunet machines, as receiving reports from RT-PCR tests was a time consuming process, taking 12 hours.

The Trunet machines deliver results in only one hour. They are being installed for emergency services at non-Covid hospitals.

Meanwhile, addressing a press briefing in Lucknow on Wednesday, Principal Secretary Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that the continuous decline in the infection among elderly people is the result of the constant appeals being made to the people.

“The percentage of infection in elderly has now reduced to 5.99 percent. On Tuesday, 9,322 samples were tested in the state and so far 3,08,398 tests have been conducted. We are constantly using pool sampling. On Tuesday, 798 pools of 5 samples each and 95 pools of 10 samples each were tested,” said Prasad.

“The Arogya Setu app is being used to continuously generate alertness,’ he said.

So far, 54,397 people had been contacted from the state headquarters of which, 64 have been fully treated and 137 are still under treated in various hospitals. As many as 2,083 people are quarantined.

While doing surveillance, 14,268 areas including 3,989 hotspots and 10,279 non-hotspot areas have been monitored. Surveillance of 80,15,712 families has been done and more than 4.07 crore people have been screened.

More than 12 lakh people have been tracked by ASHA workers, out of which symptoms have been found in 1,102 people and their samples are being tested, Prasad explained.