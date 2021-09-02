UP to Launch Statewide Surveillance Drive to Control Seasonal Diseases

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the launch of a statewide Surveillance Drive from September 7 to 16 during which the health officials will go door-to-door to identify those with viral fever, Covid-19 symptoms and other diseases arising out of the seasonal vagaries.

Under this drive, nodal officers will be appointed in every district to monitor the relief work in the areas affected by floods and heavy rains.

While addressing a high-level meeting on Thursday, CM Yogi instructed the officials to “Ensure a supply of pure drinking water and distribute chlorine tablets in the flood-affected districts”.

Stating that any kind of carelessness could spiral into a scary situation, the CM said, “Special efforts should be made to improve surveillance. The health department, rural, and urban development, and child development departments should stay alert and run special cleanliness campaigns with inter-departmental coordination.”

The health officials have been directed to spray anti-larva and undertake fogging drives in the areas where more than one dengue patient is found. People are advised to take precautionary measures to check the breeding of mosquitoes in and around their houses.

The district magistrates have been asked to keep a constant watch on the arrangements of ambulance operations in their respective districts.

Amit Mohan Prasad, ACS Health, said, “It should be ensured that all preventive actions are being taken in the affected area within three days of the confirmed dengue case, adding, “In those areas where there are no dengue cases, the process of source reduction has to be done continuously by preparing a weekly action plan.”

Samples of patients should be sent to the lab for examination by the team of the health department. ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) reader-based NSI (in the first five days of symptoms) and IgM (after five days) should be used to test for dengue, he added.

Regular sanitation and cleanliness drives should be performed to curb the threat of water-borne diseases in the schools of the Basic Education Council by the Panchayati Raj and Urban Development Department.

Source reduction activities should be conducted regularly in rural and urban areas as per the prescribed guidelines. The government also urged people not to store water in coolers, fridges, and pots, etc.

For the prevention of Scrub Typhus, the government ordered the administration to cut bushes regularly and take immediate action to control rats. Required medicines have been provided to the patients. Parents are advised to dress children in clothing that covers arms and legs and use mosquito netting to avoid mosquito bites.

ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, ANMs, and village heads have been entrusted with the responsibility to apprise people about various water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases. They will also be making a list of people who are suffering from fever.

It is noteworthy that earlier, the CM himself visited Firozabad to monitor the arrangements and directed the medical education and medical health departments to take care of the situation. He also asked the urban and rural local bodies to employ proper spraying and cleanliness logistics to ward off any further threat to dengue, malaria, and other water-borne and seasonal diseases.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here