UP to Launch Third Phase of Mission Shakti, to Link with Health Dept amid Covid-19

To ensure safety, dignity and self-reliance, the third phase of Mission Shakti will be launched in Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Directions have been issued to the departments of health, education, rural development, panchayat raj, home, women and child development to prepare the action plan on an immediate basis.

Addressing a Covid review meeting on Tuesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said there is a need to give a new direction to Mission Shakti. “Despite Covid-19, schemes implemented in the State for needy women and girls in rural and urban areas became a shield for them. Now, a new phase of Mission Shakti needs to be launched with new energy,” the CM said.

The CM also stressed taking immediate action with sensitivity on criminal incidents involving women and daughters. Also, the mission will be linked with the health department to create awareness in the rural areas.

The CM had launched Mission Shakti during Sharadiya Navratra on October 17, 2020. The programme continued for six months intending to create awareness about women empowerment and rights and to ensure their safety, dignity, and self-reliance.

Currently, the mission is in the second phase in which the impetus is being given to technological advancements in preventing crime against women and also to reduce reaction time for enforcement agencies to reach and help women in an emergency.

Schemes like Women Self Help Group, BC Sakhi have shown the path of self-reliance to women. While other schemes like ‘Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana’, and ‘Mukhyamantri Samuhik Vivah Yojana’ have provided major support to the girl child and their parents.

New beneficiaries have been added to the schemes of the UP government like Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Destitute Women Pension Scheme, 181 Women Help Desk, One Stop Center, Mahila Shakti Kendra and Rani Lakshmi Bai Mahila Samman Kosh.

Mahila Shakti Kendras are being operated in 64 districts of the State. In the year 2020-2021, 18.46 lakh women and daughters were made aware through a total of 37,406 activities. Along with this, 12.76 lakh women and daughters have been linked to various welfare schemes of the CM through Mahila Shakti Kendras.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here