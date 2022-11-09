Up to Legislatures to Take Call on Holding Simultaneous Polls: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) can “handle” simultaneous Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, but it is up to legislatures to take a final decision on the issue, said CEC Rajiv Kumar on Wednesday.

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar said the subject of holding parliamentary and state Assembly polls at the same time does not fall in the ambit of the EC.

“This (simultaneous elections) definitely involves a whole lot of logistics, a whole lot of disruption, but this is something legislatures have to decide,” he said when asked about the EC’s view on the much-talked idea of ‘one nation, one election’.

The CEC was addressing a press conference here after the national launch of ‘Special Summary Revision 2023’ initiative (related to updating electoral rolls) in Pune.

“But definitely, if it is done, we have conveyed our position (to the government) that administratively the commission can handle it,” he said.

