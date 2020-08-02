UP to Order CBI Probe Into Kanpur Lab Technician's Kidnapping & Murder As Family Alleges Foul Play

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to recommend a CBI probe into the kidnapping and murder case of Kanpur-based lab technician Sanjeet Yadav. The decision came after repeated requests of Yadav’s family who alleged a foul play and requested a probe in the matter.

The family alleged that since the beginning the police was forcing them to arrange Rs 30 lakh ransom money and later the kidnappers fled with the sum in front of the police officers. Seeking justice for Yadav, the family on Saturday staged a protest at Shastri Chowk in Kanpur, demanding a CBI probe, faster recovery of Yadav’s body by the police, and a lie-detector and narco test on the accused who were arrested by police.

As of now, five accused in the case were arrested by the UP police last week and operation to recover Yadav’s body is still ongoing. Taking cognizance, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cracked a whip on the lax officials and ordered the suspension of four police personnel with immediate effect. The suspended cops include Barra Police Station SHO Ranjeet Rai, Police outpost in-charge Rajesh Kumar, ASP Aarna Gupta and the then Circle Officer Manoj Gupta.

Meanwhile, an enquiry has been initiated into the matter of Rs 30 lakh that was allegedly given by the deceased's family as a ransom to the kidnappers. According to the latest orders, the new ADG Police Head Quarters BP Jogdand will further probe the case.

However, defying claims, the police officials stated that the Yadav’s family did not give any money to the kidnappers.