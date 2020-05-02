Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP to Prepare Roadmap to Provide Employment to Migrants Workers Returning Home amid Lockdown

With 127 more people testing positive on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 2,455.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:May 2, 2020, 11:06 PM IST
UP to Prepare Roadmap to Provide Employment to Migrants Workers Returning Home amid Lockdown
Representative image.

Lucknow: As migrants labourers start returning to Uttar Pradesh amidst the lockdown, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked concerned departments for a roadmap to ensure employment to them at the local level according to their skills. It is expected that number of migrant workers returning from other states could range between 15 to 20 lakh.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi on Saturday said the governments of states from which the workers are to be brought are being contacted. "After bringing them back, their tests will be conducted and they will be quarantined. A nodal officer will be appointed in every district to ensure the arrangement of the quarantine centres," he said.

Awasthi said the first train carrying labourers from Nashik (Maharashtra) has begun its journey and is expected to reach Lucknow on Sunday via Jhansi.

With 127 more people testing positive on Saturday, the number of confirmed cases in the state rises to 2,455. Coronavirus cases have so far been reported in 64 of the 75 districts in the state. Six among these 64 districts have no active cases at present, said Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,756, he added.

Forty-three deaths have so far been reported and 656 patients treated and discharged from hospitals, Prasad said.



