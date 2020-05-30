UP to Provide Food Grains to 1.8 Crore Students of Govt Schools

The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday decided to provide free ration for mid-day meals to 1.8 crore students of government schools in the state. The government has ordered the provision of food grain to the parents of students of these schools where they would partake of the mid-day meal. The ration will be made available to the children through conversion cast by the government.

All District Magistrates have been instructed that in the event of the COVID-19 epidemic, food security allowance will be provided to students of schools covered under the Mid-Day Meal Scheme till the lockdown is in place and during summer vacation till the end of June.

The order mentions that the conversion cost as per the rates fixed by the central government from March 24-31 is approved at Rs 4.48 per day for primary school and Rs 6.71 per day for upper primary school. From April 1, Rs 4.97 per day is approved for primary school and Rs 7.45 daily for upper primary school.

There are a total of 78 days from March 24 to June 30, excluding Sundays and state holidays. The conversion cost of Rs 374.29 is payable for primary schools and 581.02 for upper primary schools and these funds will be transferred through RTGS to the bank account of the parents or guardians of students.

The order said the data of students will be made available to the school principal on the Prerna Portal by the Block Education Officer for payment of the change cost. The complete information of the guardian's name, mobile number, bank account will also be provided by authorities and money transferred after this.

It has also been ordered that for these 78 days, food grains per student (7.8 kg primary, 11.40 kg upper primary) have to be made available through a designated person. The principal can call 2 to 3 parents at the school and give food and social distancing should be followed.