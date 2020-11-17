UP to Ramp up Testing Due to Increased Covid-19 Cases in Districts Post Festival Season

After an increase in new Covid-19 cases in a few NCR districts, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to increase testing in the state to keep a check on infection numbers post the festival season.

The facilities in almost all districts for focused sample testing have been upgraded. The government has asked people to remain alert and follow the Covid protocol, as well.

As per latest data from the UP Health Department, 1,573 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours on Monday while 1,889 patients were discharged from hospitals. Twenty-one people succumbed to the deadly disease, taking the total number of fatalities to 7,393.

There are currently 22,603 active cases in the state, and the recovery rate stands at 94.15% as on Monday.

From the new cases, Lucknow saw a maximum of 231 cases, followed by 168 cases in Meerut, 158 in Ghaziabad, 128 in Prayagraj, 84 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 73 in Kanpur, 49 in Varanasi and 42 in Bijnor.

Additional Chief Secretary Information, Navneet Sehgal along with Principal Secretary Health and Family Welfare Alok Kumar, briefed the media on Monday on the Covid-19 situation in the state. Sehgal said caution was being taken in the districts bordering Delhi, which included Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Meerut, where a slight rise in new coronavirus cases had been registered. New covid-19 cases have also increased in Lucknow.

The officer added that the number of hotspots and containment zones in the state had also increased. The state government has also issued an alert to all the districts in view of the upcoming Chhath Puja. Uttar Pradesh has till date tested more than 1.71 crore samples in the state.