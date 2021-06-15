UP to Vaccinate 10 Crore People by August End in Mega Drive

The mega vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh has achieved half of its target within 14 days of its launch. Over 51 lakh doses of vaccine had been given under the massive target, taking the cumulative doses to more than 2.34 crore.

The Covid-19 vaccination drive in Uttar Pradesh gained momentum when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced an extensive ‘Mission June’.

ACS Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said, “Till June 14, we have administered 51 lakh dose under the massive target of one crore in one month. By month-end, it is expected that we will achieve the target."

The CM asked the officials to accelerate the vaccination campaign. “The target is to vaccinate 10 crore people by the end of August. There is a need to intensify the vaccination campaign. For the purpose, new vaccinators must be trained," directed the CM while addressing a high-level Covid review meeting.

On a daily average, the State has administered at least 3.92 lakh vaccines. While the attitude towards the vaccinations is growing more favourable over time, as of June 14, around 4,33,857 doses were given in the State.

So far, Uttar Pradesh has administered more than 2,34,12,988 doses of vaccine of which around 1,95,76,091 have been given the first dose and as many as 38,36,897 second doses have been administered.

The State has also started a special vaccination programme for drivers and street vendors that has been started on June 14 with a motive to overcome the vaccine hesitancy among the vulnerable section of the population. Apart from this, the special pink booths have also been set up for the vaccination of females.

Guardian Special Booths (for parents of children under the age group of 12 years) were set up in each district to protect children from the third wave. Workplace CVCs for the government employees, judicial workers, journalists, teachers, traders and others were also established too. CVCs were also set up in the rural areas so that more rural people turn up to get vaccinated.

