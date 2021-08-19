UP Toll Plaza Fraud: Private Companies Evade Stamp Duty of Rs 287 Crore

The private companies operating the toll plazas of the National Highway Authority of India in Uttar Pradesh have committed a fraud to the tune of Rs 287 crore. The companies have defrauded Uttar Pradesh government crores of rupees by evading stamp duty. Such cases have been reported from 29 districts across the state.

The information was shared during the ongoing UP Assembly session. The government has started the process for recovering the amount with interest from the companies which had circumvented due procedure to pay stamp duty.

Notices have been issued under the Revenue Act around 70 cases have been filed in 29 cities across the state. The biggest fraud of stamp duty was reported from Aligarh of worth Rs 56 crore.

NHAI governs the highway and also levies toll on it. However, the contracts for collecting the toll taxes are given to private companies. When the agreements are made, stamps are attached to the agreement document. However, here the companies refused to put as many stamps as were mandated, thereby causing loss worth crores of rupees to the state government.

Apart from Aligarh, frauds were reported from other cities. The total defrauded amount includes Rs 42 crore from Ayodhya, Rs 25.54 crore from Moradabad, Rs 18.63 crore from Lucknow, Rs 1.31crore from Rae Bareli, Rs 1.46crore from Bhadohi, Rs 12.51crore from Gorakhpur, Rs 7.65 crore from Deoria and Rs 4.99 crore from Hathras.

Similarly, the other districts which reported fraud include Ambedkar Nagar Rs 21 lakh, Kushinagar Rs 12.59 crore, Bahraich Rs 17 lakh, Jalaun Rs 9.44 crore, Lalitpur Rs 77 lakh, Varanasi Rs 6.79 crore, Kanpur Dehat Rs 3.67 crore, Barabanki Rs 87 lakh, Amroha Rs 7.69 crore, Agra Rs 2.68 crore, Hapur Rs 2.24 crore, Firozabad Rs 10.26 crore, Jhansi Rs 10.76 crore, Basti Rs 23 crore and Meerut 25 crore.

