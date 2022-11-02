UP: Tribal Girl From Jharkhand Reunited With Family Through Aadhaar Card

A 23-year-old tribal girl, who had gone missing five years ago, has reunited with her family in Jharkhand with the help of the Aadhaar Card database.

Rashmani, daughter of a daily wager from Jharkhand, was promised a job in Delhi by an agent in 2017.

As her family was under tremendous economic pressure, they agreed.

However, after boarding the train with the agent, Rashmani sensed trouble and escaped at the Fatehpur station.

She was rescued by the railway police and was kept at a shelter home where she was named Rashi.

When several attempts to get to her native place failed, the police sent her to the women shelter home in Allahabad.

Arti Singh, superintendent of Women Shelter Home in Lucknow, said: “In July, she was brought to Lucknow for rehabilitation. We applied for her Aadhaar card and it was rejected. In the sixth attempt, it showed duplication. Thereafter, the original address was traced.”

Finally, Rashmani has been taken to Jharkhand and reunited with her family.

