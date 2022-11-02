CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#ShahRukhKhan#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#BiggBoss16
Home » News » India » UP: Tribal Girl From Jharkhand Reunited With Family Through Aadhaar Card
1-MIN READ

UP: Tribal Girl From Jharkhand Reunited With Family Through Aadhaar Card

IANS

Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 10:52 IST

Lucknow, India

When several attempts to get to her native place failed, the police sent her to the women shelter home in Allahabad. (Representative Image)

When several attempts to get to her native place failed, the police sent her to the women shelter home in Allahabad. (Representative Image)

Police applied for the girl's Aadhaar card and it showed duplication. Thereafter, the original address was traced

A 23-year-old tribal girl, who had gone missing five years ago, has reunited with her family in Jharkhand with the help of the Aadhaar Card database.

Rashmani, daughter of a daily wager from Jharkhand, was promised a job in Delhi by an agent in 2017.

As her family was under tremendous economic pressure, they agreed.

However, after boarding the train with the agent, Rashmani sensed trouble and escaped at the Fatehpur station.

She was rescued by the railway police and was kept at a shelter home where she was named Rashi.

When several attempts to get to her native place failed, the police sent her to the women shelter home in Allahabad.

Arti Singh, superintendent of Women Shelter Home in Lucknow, said: “In July, she was brought to Lucknow for rehabilitation. We applied for her Aadhaar card and it was rejected. In the sixth attempt, it showed duplication. Thereafter, the original address was traced.”

Finally, Rashmani has been taken to Jharkhand and reunited with her family.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 02, 2022, 10:52 IST
last updated:November 02, 2022, 10:52 IST