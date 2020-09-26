INDIA

UP Truck Driver Arrested for 'Hate Messages' Against Adityanath

File photo of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

A truck driver, Amarpal, hailing from Etawah was arrested from Bara Birwa area here in this connection, a police officer said.

The Uttar Pradesh police received hate messages against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on its 112 emergency helpline number, officials said on Saturday. A case was registered at the Hazratganj Police Station after the threatening text messages were received on Wednesday, DCP (Central) Somen Barma said.

A truck driver, Amarpal, hailing from Etawah was arrested from Bara Birwa area here in this connection, the officer said. The accused is being questioned and further investigation is on in the matter, he added.

