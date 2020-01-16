English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
UP Truck Driver Arrested for Killing 7-Year-Old Boy
Ram Prakash Lodhi was arrested for throttling to death Awadhesh on Wednesday, when he was playing near his house.
Representative image.
Banda: Police have arrested a truck driver in Hamirpur district for killing a seven-year-old boy, a police official said on Thursday.
Ram Prakash Lodhi was arrested for throttling to death Awadhesh on Wednesday, when he was playing near his house in Chadut village under Jaria police station, Circle Officer Shubh Suchit said.
The CO said some women saw Lodhi taking the boy towards Betwa river.
"The truck driver was arrested after the body was recovered," the CO added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Next Story Next Story
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricket Fans Mourn the Demise of 'Superfan' Charulata Who Cheered for India in World Cup
- 'Great Player': Pakistani Pacer Mohammad Amir Applauds Kohli on Winning 'Spirit of Cricket' Award
- A Wedding Hall in Pakistan is Offering '50% Off' on Second Marriage But With a Hilarious Twist
- 'It's from My Movie': Pakistani Actress Slams Tarek Fatah for Promoting Fake Polio Video
- Proud Moment for India - Tata Altroz Awarded 5 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP Testing