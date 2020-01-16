Take the pledge to vote

UP Truck Driver Arrested for Killing 7-Year-Old Boy

Ram Prakash Lodhi was arrested for throttling to death Awadhesh on Wednesday, when he was playing near his house.

PTI

January 16, 2020
UP Truck Driver Arrested for Killing 7-Year-Old Boy
Representative image.

Banda: Police have arrested a truck driver in Hamirpur district for killing a seven-year-old boy, a police official said on Thursday.

Ram Prakash Lodhi was arrested for throttling to death Awadhesh on Wednesday, when he was playing near his house in Chadut village under Jaria police station, Circle Officer Shubh Suchit said.

The CO said some women saw Lodhi taking the boy towards Betwa river.

"The truck driver was arrested after the body was recovered," the CO added.

