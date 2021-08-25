UP Truck Driver Held for Stealing Cloth Consignment Worth Rs 80 lakh

The Alapur police in Uttar Pradesh’s Budaun district have arrested the driver of a container truck for allegedly stealing a consignment of bales of cloth worth over Rs. 80 lakh. An official said that the incident took place on August 19, Thursday. According to Budaun police, a consignment of bales of clothes Rs. 80,00,000 was loaded in a container at Gujarat and dispatched to a godown in Bihar on August 19, 2021.

On August 19, truck Driver Bablesh alias Pappu, a resident of Jayantipur village of Thana Majhola in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, was carrying clothes in a truck from Gujarat to Bihar. While dispatching the consignment, Pappu decided to come home in Moradabad on the pretext that he had taken sick. After reaching Moradabad, Pappu made a deal with a businessman in Rampur and sold him all the bales of clothes.

After selling the cloth to the businessman, Pappu filled the truck with old clothes and set it on fire. The truck belonged to Pappu only. After finding out about the incident, the local police doused the fire with the help of two fire tenders on the spot. Unfortunately, by that time nothing was left of the truck. Police began the probe into the incident and arrested the driver. After the inquiry about the incident, police recovered 173 bales of cloth from the warehouse of Arif, a resident of village Milak of Azim Nagar police station in Rampur. The price of the recovered goods is being told around Rs 60 lakh. The police have recovered 75 per cent of the goods.

Police arrested the accused from Unaula Dhaba at the spot. The cloth company gave the value of the recovered cloth as Rs 60 lakh. SP City Praveen Singh of Budaun said that the accused has been sent to jail.

