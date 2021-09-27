UP: Two Dead, 20 Injured in Road Crash in Bhadohi

Two people died and 20 were injured when the vehicle they were travelling in overturned and fell into a roadside ditch near a village here, police said on Monday. The victims were going to perform the last rites of a 95-year-old man on Sunday evening when the vehicle crashed near Babhnauti village under the Aurai police station limits, they said.

The victims, Rameshwar Chauhan (42) and Sanwar Lal Chauhan (35), were brothers, the police said. The injured were rushed to the Maharaja Balwant Singh Government Hospital in the city, and from there, seven people were admitted to two private hospitals, while three were referred to a trauma centre in Varanasi, they said.

The injured are in the age group of 30 to 50 years, the police added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here