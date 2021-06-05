Two Grooms With 'Baraat' Reach Bride's House; Know What Happens Next

In a bizarre incident, a bride garlanded one groom while married to another in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district. The girl went to the home of the second groom after the marriage. Furious with the incident, the first groom and his family members created a ruckus and police had to intervene in the matter. The police officials are now interrogating the girl’s father and uncle after taking them into custody.

The police have also arrested family members of the second groom and are investigating the matter.

Both the grooms had reached the bride’s house with a marriage procession (baraat) on the same day. The incident happened in Siron village under the limits of Kotwali Dehat police station of Etah district. No reports of any physical fight between the family members of both the grooms came to light.

The police have not made any comments on the whole incident. The incident is under investigation.

The villagers are still talking about the incident and many of them also said that the bride’s age was less than the prescribed age of marriage for girls. Many villagers also accused the bride’s family members of cheating people on the pretext of marriage.

Last month, a similar incident took place in Kakarapur village of UP’s Kannauj district when two grooms with the marriage procession reached the bride’s home to marry her. Later, police had to intervene in the matter and the officials brought the family members of both grooms and bride to the police station along with grooms and bride.

Later, it was revealed that one of the grooms was the lover of the bride. The police had sent the girl to her lover’s home on her consent.

Last month, a marriage was called off by the bride after the groom failed to recite the multiplication table of 2. Before the exchange of garlands, the bride asked the groom to recite table of 2. The groom failed to recite the table and the marriage was called off.

