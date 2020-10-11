UP: Two Held After Gunfight With Cops In Greater Noida

Noida (UP): Two alleged criminals were held after a gunfight with police in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida early on Sunday, according to officials. Both the accused, who were on a motorcycle, got hit on their legs during the gunfight that broke out around 1 am in the Jarcha police station area, the officials said.

The accused have been identified as Ankit, a native of Shamli district, and Rajesh, who hails from Ghaziabad, and both in their twenties, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The duo has earlier also been booked in cases relating to loot, robbery and Gangster’s Act in their native districts. Recently, they were involved in a loot in Jarcha area after which a case was lodged against them, Singh said.

A gunfight broke out between the local police and the accused, who got hit on their legs in retaliatory firing. They were held and taken to a hospital for treatment, he added. Further proceedings are underway..

