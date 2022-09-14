CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

UP: Two Minor Sisters Found Hanging from Tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; FIR Filed, Family Stages Protest

By: Qazi Faraz Ahmad

News18.com

Last Updated: September 14, 2022, 22:30 IST

Lucknow, India

UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police team has reached the spot to establish the sequence of events. (File photo/News18)

The family members and relatives of the victims staged a protest by keeping the victims' bodies on the road and demanded a thorough probe into the matter

The dead bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A police team reached the spot and the bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family has accused two men behind the incident and demanded their immediate arrest.

The family of the deceased has alleged that the girls were raped and then murdered. They also blocked the Nighasan road by keeping the victims’ bodies and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

IG Range Laxmi Singh was rushed to the spot and an FIR was also registered in the case.

Speaking on the same, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police team has reached the spot to establish the sequence of events. “Bodies of two sisters were found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Videography of post-mortem is being done. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined,” he said.

Political parties were quick to react as Mamata Bannerjee-led TMC launched an attack on the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh and said, “Shocking! In UP, two sisters were found hanging from a tree. Under the watch of CM Yogi Adityanath, UP is turning into a crime capital and the deafening silence of the administration and the police has forced people to come on the road to fight against the Jungle Raj.”

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party also attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state and tweeted, “Truth of UP CM who made hollow claims about women’s safety! The bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri. In the Yogi Government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, which is very shameful! The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment.”

Qazi Faraz Ahmad

Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 year

first published:September 14, 2022, 22:30 IST
last updated:September 14, 2022, 22:30 IST