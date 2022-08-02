CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#Al-Zawahiri#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » India » UP: Two-storey House Rocked by Firecracker Explosion; Woman Trapped Under Debris
1-MIN READ

UP: Two-storey House Rocked by Firecracker Explosion; Woman Trapped Under Debris

PTI

Last Updated: August 02, 2022, 20:44 IST

Uttar Pradesh, India

One daughter was still trapped in the debris, they said, adding that police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue work. (Representational Image: IANS)

One daughter was still trapped in the debris, they said, adding that police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue work. (Representational Image: IANS)

The house located in Jahanabad area of the district belonged to one Azim Beg, who has a firecracker licence, police said

Firecrackers stored in a two-storey house here exploded Tuesday afternoon, causing great damage to the house with a woman still trapped inside under the debris, police said. The house located in Jahanabad area of the district belonged to one Azim Beg, who has a firecracker licence, police said.

According to the police, Beg stored the crackers in a godown quite away from the populated area, yet still had a large quantity of them kept in his house. Police said that the explosion took place at around 3.00 pm, and locals helped two of Beg's daughters come out safely. One daughter was still trapped in the debris, they said, adding that police and fire brigade are carrying out rescue work.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 02, 2022, 20:44 IST
last updated:August 02, 2022, 20:44 IST