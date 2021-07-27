UP University Conducts Research on Electromagnetic Properties of Rudraksha

A private university in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh is doing research to find the unique relationship between Rudraksha and science. According to legends, the term Rudraksha refers to the tears of Lord Shiva and has a spiritual significance. A student of Shobhit University, Meerut is conducting research on the scientific aspect of Rudraksha. A total of 1,001 Rudraksha saplings have been planted inside the University campus.

Rudraksha plants are flourishing even in an unfavourable environment on the campus.

Dr Shiva, who has done a Ph.D on Rudraksha, said that she has developed nanoparticles from it. She said that Rudraksha also works on electromagnetic properties. “Right now, research has been completed on three types of Rudraksha, the results of which are very encouraging,” she said.

She said that research has revealed that Rudraksha can cure many diseases. The magnetic value of Rudraksha is very high and this magnetic power makes it completely different.

She said that the Shobhit University of Meerut has become the first university where the a Ph.D thesis has been submitted on the scientific aspect of Rudraksha. She said that research is still going on the electromagnetic behaviour of Rudraksha and better results can be obtained from this in the future.

Rudraksha is also known as blue marble. Its trees are found in the Himalayas as well as in Nepal, Indonesia and Jakarta. In ancient texts, Rudraksha has been described as a plant having miraculous and divine power.

According to the beliefs, wearing Rudraksha garland helps the person in the prevention of heart disease, blood pressure and nervousness. There are different types of Rudraksha with their own individual properties and rules to wear.

