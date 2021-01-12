UP Urban Development Minister Asks Municipal Bodies to Improve Rankings in Cleanliness Survey

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Urban Development Minister Ashutosh Tandon on Monday held a key meeting regarding the cleanliness survey and asked all municipal bodies to improve rankings. The Urban Development Minister reviewed the development works under the cleanliness survey in eight districts and discussed many issues including door-to-door collection. The Minister gave clear instructions to all municipal bodies to improve their ranking in the cleanliness survey.

Tandon also directed everyone present to ensure proper disposal of garbage to maintain sanitation in the city. Directions were also given for door-to-door collection of garbage daily from slums, non-residential, commercial and institutional premises and homes. The minister also gave instructions on use of covered vehicles for the process of garbage collection. Other issues discussed in the meeting included segregation of dry waste coming out of homes, placing of garbage bins every 50 to 100 meters in offices and public places and setting up of garbage transfer stations in cities with more than 5 lakh population.

Instructions were also given to make classification, compulsory use of GPS in garbage lifting vehicles, and cleaning twice a day in public and commercial places.

The minister said that local bodies should set up sanitary landfill for non-recyclable waste, ensure thematic progress of bringing air and water pollution levels in line with standards and disposal of legacy waste within the stipulated time. During the key meeting, the minister also heard the suggestions and problems related to the cleanliness survey of the municipal commissioners and Mayor of the eight Municipal Corporations and gave instructions for their speedy disposal.

The UP Urban Development Secretary Anurag Yadav, Director of Local Bodies Directorate Dr Kajal were present in the meeting held through video conferencing. Apart from these, Municipal Commissioners and Mayor of Ghaziabad, Meerut, Moradabad, Agra, Mathura, Firozabad, Aligarh and Saharanpur were also present.