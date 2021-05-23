UP Vendor Thrashed by Police for Violating Lockdown Died Due to Head Injury, Reveals Autopsy

An 18-year-old vegetable seller from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, who was thrashed by the cops in custody for “violating the ongoing corona curfew" in the state, died at a local community healthcare centre on Friday.

Faisal Hussain was beaten up by policemen on the afternoon of May 20. Indian Express reported that a CCTV footage of the incident shows Hussain being dragged by some unidentified people as he struggles to walk or stand. He continues to collapse even as two people try to help him walk.

The postmortem revealed the cause of his death to be head injury. The autopsy found a severe injury behind Hussain’s ear and at least 12 contusions on his body, the Indian Express report said.

Three police personnel have been charged with Hussain’s murder and Unnao’s Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni said the administration will make arrests as per the evidence collected.

According to the teenager’s family, he was selling vegetables outside his house in Unnao’s Bangarmau town when he was allegedly picked up by the policemen, taken to police station and severely beaten up.

After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to a community health centre where he was declared dead on arrival.

