UP Village Headman Held After Video Showing Him Brutally Thrash a Man Goes Viral

Bahraich (UP): An FIR has been registered against four people, including a village head, who was arrested from a village here after a video went viral on social media showing him beating a villager brutally after tying him to a tree, police said on Friday. “One Bhulia, a resident of Piparia village in Khairighat area, alleged that he was tied to a tree and beaten badly by village head Girdhari Lal and his men on September 1,” Additional SP, Rural, Ashok Kumar said.

They beat up Bhulia as they asked him to return Rs 10,000 from him for providing a house under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme, Kumar added. A video of the incident went viral on social media after which three policemen including Vaivahi outpost in-charge Vijay Sen Yadav were sent to the police lines and a probe has been ordered in the matter.

An FIR was registered against four persons, including the village head, who was arrested, the ASP added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor