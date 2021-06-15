UP Weather: Red Alert Issued For 4 Districts, Heavy Rain Expected In Many Parts Today

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain with wind speed up to 60 kmph in various districts of Uttar Pradesh. Heavy rain is also expected in all districts in the Terai and Purvanchal regions of the state, according to the weather agency.

IMD has predicted rainfall in the next 24 hours in the districts of Pilibhit, Basti, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Balrampur, Siddharth Nagar, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Barabanki, Jaunpur, Kushinagar, and Maharajganj. The monsoon has entered Uttar Pradesh on June 13 and most parts of the state received rain in the past few days.

The district in the eastern parts of the state has been receiving continuous rain in the last 48 hours. Lucknow, the state’s capital has been receiving rain for the last 24 hours.

The weather agency has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours in four districts Bahraich, Gonda, Balrampur, and Shravasti. IMD has also issued a red alert for these districts. The district administration has been alerted and people have been advised to stay indoors. IMD has expressed the possibility of damages and waterlogging in low-lying areas of the districts.

The state will continue to receive rain till June 18. Western parts of the state will receive less rainfall, while Eastern parts will continue to receive heavy rainfall for the next three days.

Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bahraich, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya received heavy rain in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall has been recorded in Varanasi at 62.2 mm followed by Bahraich (61.1 mm), Prayagraj (29.9 mm), and Ayodhya (55 mm).

Due to continuous rainfall for several consecutive days, the temperature of the state has also dropped significantly. On Monday, the maximum temperature of the day was recorded below 40 degrees Celsius in most of the cities of the state. In some districts, the day’s maximum temperature even reached below 30 degrees Celsius. However, the temperature in Fatehgarh was recorded at 42 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in the state.

A drop of 5 to 7 degrees Celsius has also been recorded in the minimum night temperature. There is a possibility that this trend may continue for the whole week.

