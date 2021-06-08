UP Weather Update: Light To Moderate Showers Predicted In Central, Eastern Parts

The weather department has predicted rainfall in several districts of Uttar Pradesh, and also issued an orange alert. These predictions are mostly for eastern and central UP where strong winds ranging from 40-60 kmph could be witnessed from the afternoon of Tuesday. A sudden weather change is already visible in these parts of the state since the morning of June 7.

However, the past two days have seen the sun shining with clear skies, leading to a rise in temperature across Uttar Pradesh. The early arrival of monsoon in northeast states coupled with a possible high tide in West Bengal on June 11 is expected to impact the nearby states.

Wind speed of 40 kmph with light showers could be seen in districts like Hardoi, Lucknow, Unnao, Kannauj, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur rural, Fatehpur, Rae Bareilly, Amethi, and other districts.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued an orange alert in regions like Lucknow, Mirzapur, Unnao, Kannauj Bhadohi, Fatehpur, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur rural and Prayagraj.

The weather department advised people to stay indoors as lightning could strike in regions for which an orange alert has been issued. While the changes are seen in central and eastern UP, people in western part are not expected to enjoy any rain for at least 24 hours.

According to IMD, a low-pressure area is likely to form in the Bay of Bengal on June 11. The impact of the possible high tide could well be seen in states like Jharkhand and UP. Rainfall is predicted in most parts of UP from June 11-13.

The rains are expected to bring relief to people who were facing the scorching heat for the last two days. Most of the cities touched a maximum temperature of 40 degrees Celsius. Jhansi on Monday recorded the maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, while Kanpur saw mercury rising to 42.4 degrees Celsius.

