UP Weather Update: Orange Alert Issued For 9 Districts

The Meteorological Department in Uttar Pradesh has issued an orange alert for 9 districts while predicting that these districts will receive heavy rainfall with strong winds of speeds upto 83 kmph.

The Met department has issued an orange alert for Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Unnao, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Gonda and Basti districts. In these districts, there may be heavy rain with a wind speed of 87 kmph, the weather agency predicted. The department has also warned the people to remain indoors while mentioning the danger of lightning in rain-prone districts.

The department has also predicted rainfall in 20 districts till the afternoon. There is a possibility of rain with a strong wind in Lucknow and its surrounding districts. The districts falling in the Terai and Braj region of the state will also receive rainfall. During the rain in these regions, wind will also blow at a very high speed of 60 kmph.

According to the weather agency’s estimates, the districts which may receive heavy rains in the afternoon are Agra, Mathura, Lucknow, Sitapur, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Balrampur, Shravasti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Shahjahanpur and Farrukhabad.

Due to continuous rainfall and wind, there is a relief to the residents of the state from the heat. Barring three-four districts of the state, in all other cities, the maximum temperature of the day was recorded below 35 degree Celsius on Wednesday. The highest day temperature was recorded in Agra at 41.1 degree Celsius.

The weather agency has predicted light to moderate rain in the state for the next four days. The pace of the rainfall has slowed down in the past few days in comparison to the rainfall received during the onset of the monsoon in the state.

Rainfall has been recorded in at least seven districts of the state during the last 24 hours. Varanasi received the highest rainfall of 13.2 mm. Apart from this, 10 mm of rainfall was recorded in Bahraich while 8 mm in Gorakhpur in the last 24 hours.

