UP Weather Update: Several Districts To Receive Heavy Rainfall Today, Orange Alert Issued

Nearly a dozen districts of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday morning witnessed heavy rainfall. Few parts in these districts are still receiving the rainfall and many parts will receive the rainfall in the next few hours of the day, the Meteorological Department has predicted.

The districts which are witnessing the heavy rainfall with strong winds since Thursday morning are - Lakhimpur Kheri, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Farrukhabad, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bahraich, Saharanpur, Shamli, Baghpat, Lucknow, Rae Bareilly, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya and Sultanpur.

The weather agency has issued an orange alert for these districts and people have also been warned about the damage that may be caused during the rains.

The Met department has also said that various districts in the state will also witness rainfall during the day. These districts are- Amroha, Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Gonda, Unnao, Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Kannauj, Mainpuri, Badaun, Kasganj and Etah. However, the Met department has not issued any warning for these districts. Light rain with a wind speed of 40 kmph is likely to occur in these districts.

The Met department has predicted that the monsoon will reach the state in the next 24 to 48 hours (June 11 to 12). This year, the monsoon is expected to hit the state a week earlier compared to last year.

JP Gupta, director of Lucknow-based Meteorological department told News18 that Uttar Pradesh is currently receiving pre-monsoon rains. “The rain that falls before the onset of monsoon is called pre-monsoon rain. The arrival of monsoon in the state is possible on June 11 or 12,” he said.

For the past few days, the sudden change in weather within a few hours has been seen in districts of the Purvanchal region of the state. Heavy dark clouds are being witnessed in the sky in the morning and the heat of the sun is felt during the day with rains in many parts during the evening.

