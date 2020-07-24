UP Witnesses Record Covid-19 Spike of 2,500+ Cases; 128 Inmates at Jhansi Jail Test Positive

Uttar Pradesh witnessed yet another record single-day hike of new Covid-19 cases, with 2,529 infections taking the state's tally to 58,104 on Thursday.

Thirty-four new deaths due to the novel coronavirus disease were also reported. The fatality toll now stands at 1,298 in the state. State capital Lucknow continues to be one of the worst hit areas with 307 fresh coronavirus cases reported on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 3,196.

As per official data from the UP Health Department, 35,803 people have been discharged from hospitals as of now. There are now 21,003 active cases in the state.

The state government had recently permitted home quarantine for asymptomatic patients but with certain riders and guidelines.

At cases continue their upward hike, 128 inmates at the Jhansi jail have also tested positive for Covid-19, prompting authorities decided to turn four barracks of the prison into a level-1 Covid hospital.

Spokesperson of DG (Prisons) said- “Out of the 128 jail inmates who tested positive for coronavirus, two were symptomatic while the rest 126 remained asymptomatic."

"One inmate with fever was sent to the district hospital on July 9, 2020 where he had tested positive. After this, another inmate displayed symptoms of the disease and eventually tested positive. Rapid Antigen testing was conducted on 748 from the total 1,110 inmates at Jhansi jail," they said.

Speaking to media on the issue, District Magistrate Jhanshi, Andhra Vamsi said, “The four barracks of the jail have been converted into a Covid hospital and all patient inmates have been admitted there. Three medical teams have been deputed to monitor the situation round the clock. If needed or if the condition of any inmate deteriorates, they will be sent to the Covid facility at the Jhansi medical college.”