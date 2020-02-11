UP Woman Accuses BJP MLA, 6 Others of Raping Her for Over a Month

Bhadohi (UP): A woman on Monday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindranath Tripathi and six others of raping her in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi.

“The woman, whose husband died in 2007, met MLA Ravindranath Tripathi's nephew in 2014. She said she was physically exploited by him for many years on the pretext of marriage,” police official Ram Badan Singh said.

She added that the MLA's nephew kept her in a Bhadohi hotel for a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh polls where she was raped by the MLA and his family, police said. The case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police.

