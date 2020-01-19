UP Woman Allegedly Molested, Father Killed While Resisting Sexual Assault

Unnao: A woman was allegedly molested by a youth on Sunday when she went to answer nature's call and the victim's family claimed that her father died while resisting the assault.

Police said the accused has been arrested but claimed that her father had died due to health reasons.

The victim's family claimed that when her father tried to resist the youth's molestation bid, he was strangulated to death even though the Additional Superintendent of Police said the man died due to health reasons.

Angry relatives of the woman blocked the Ajgain-Mohaan road in protest. However, they relented after officials of the district administration and police reached the spot and assured them of speedy justice.

