1-min read

UP Woman Approaches Police With Aborted Foetus in Bag to File Rape Complaint

The woman alleged that she was forced to abort the baby and was given contraception pills after being raped six months ago.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2018, 6:54 PM IST
UP Woman Approaches Police With Aborted Foetus in Bag to File Rape Complaint
(Photo: ANI)
Amroha: In a chilling incident, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha, reached the police station carrying a five-month-old foetus in her bag to file a rape complaint.

The woman, who was allegedly raped, carried the aborted foetus in a bag as she made her way into the station.

The woman alleged that she was forced to abort the baby and was given contraception pills after being raped six months ago.

"They (the woman and the accused) were in a relationship and to avoid marriage, the boy made her abort the pregnancy," a police officer was quoted as saying.

In January this year, a similar case was reported in Madhya Pradesh where a woman took a foetus to a police station in Satna after allegedly being abducted and raped for seven months.

| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
