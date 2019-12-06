Take the pledge to vote

UP Woman Arrested after Faking Rape to Frame Witnesses in Murder Case

Police said the three men framed by the 20-year-old woman, a resident of Agra, are witnesses in a murder case in which her boyfriend is an accused.

PTI

December 6, 2019
UP Woman Arrested after Faking Rape to Frame Witnesses in Murder Case
Firozabad: A 20-year-old woman, her boyfriend and another man were arrested on Friday after she allegedly faked rape to frame three witnesses in a murder case against her lover.

The woman, a resident of Agra, had concocted the story upon her boyfriend's insistence, police said. On Wednesday, the woman had alleged that she was gang-raped after which three men — Geetam, Gyanendra and Raja — were arrested, police said.

"It was found during investigation that the woman had floated the gangrape story at the behest of her lover," Senior Superintendent of Police Sachindra Patel said on Friday.

The SSP claimed the three men framed by her are witnesses in a murder case in which her boyfriend Anil is an accused. The actual story unfolded after persistent questioning of the woman who frequently changed her version, the SSP pointed out.

She had claimed to be on her way to a coaching centre in the Hari Parvat area of Agra when the three accused told her that her brother had met with an accident.

The woman claimed they took her in a car and gang-raped her, the SSP added. She had said they later threw her out of the car at a secluded spot near Galib village under Pachokhara police station area.

