UP Woman Beaten Up by Locals on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter

Police said Karishma Yadav was talking to people about computer education in Sikandarpur area of the district when some locals started beating her on the suspicion that she was a child lifter.

PTI

Updated:September 1, 2019, 3:30 PM IST
UP Woman Beaten Up by Locals on Suspicion of Being Child Lifter
Image for representation.
Ballia (UP): A woman was beaten up by a group of locals on suspicion of being a child lifter, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near a bus stand in Sikandarpur area of the district on Saturday.

Police said Karishma Yadav was talking to people about computer education in Sikandarpur area of the district when some locals started beating her on the suspicion that she was a child lifter.

Police reached the spot and rescued the woman.

Police outpost in-charge Amarjeet Yadav said action will be initiated, once a complaint is received.

Attacks over rumours of child-lifting have seen an increase in Uttar Pradesh over the past week.

Director General of Police O P Singh had said last week that 82 people have been arrested for spreading rumours about child lifting.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
