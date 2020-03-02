Take the pledge to vote

UP Woman Beats Her Baby to Death After Husband Refuses to Buy Her New Clothes for Holi

Police said Pinky was frustrated with domestic issues and constant arguments with her husband and took out her angry on her daughter.

IANS

Updated:March 2, 2020, 10:58 AM IST
UP Woman Beats Her Baby to Death After Husband Refuses to Buy Her New Clothes for Holi
Representative image. (News18)

Aligarh: In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district, a 25-year-old woman allegedly beat her six-month-old daughter to death after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi.

The incident took place in the Rampur village on Sunday.

According to the police, accused Pinky Sharma and her husband Rahul had an argument when the latter refused to go to the market to buy new clothes.

Pinky vented her anger on her infant daughter, Soni, and thrashed her so badly that the infant died.

On a complaint lodged by Rahul, police registered a case against Pinky under section 302 (murder) of IPC and arrested her.

Station in-charge Naresh Kumar Singh said that Pinky told police that she did not kill her daughter intentionally.

He added that she was frustrated with domestic issues and constant arguments with her husband and took out her frustration on her daughter, without realising that the baby would die.

Pinky got married to Rahul, a lock factory labourer, four years ago and they have a three-year-old son too.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
