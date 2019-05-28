UP Woman Carries Body of Her Child Back Home After Hospital Denies Ambulance

A mother in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh was forced to carry the body of her child back home on Monday after a hospital here denied her ambulance services.The child was rushed to the hospital after he was diagnosed with high fever, the deceased’s father was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI. However, upon reaching there, the doctors refused to treat their son and asked them to take him elsewhere.“We asked them for a vehicle but they refused. There were three ambulances parked in the premises. I do not know why we were denied one," the father said.The parents, with no money in their pockets, had to walk back with their child in their arms. The boy passed away while they were on their way back home, the report said.The doctors, however, have refuted all allegations made by the couple. “The child named Afroz came to the hospital at 8:10 pm. Since his condition wasn’t well, we asked the parents to take him to Lucknow for special treatment,” an emergency medical officer told ANI.The couple then scoffed at him and said that they will take his child wherever and left, he added.