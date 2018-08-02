English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
UP Woman Chops off Husband's Genitals for 'Staying with Second Wife'
The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child. He had been staying at his second wife's residence for some time, which angered the woman.
Picture for Representation.
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A woman chopped off her husband's genitals for allegedly neglecting her and "staying with his second wife", police said on Thursday.
The incident took place in the Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they said.
The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child. The second wife had recently given birth to a child, Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Anil Kaperwan said.
He had been staying at his second wife's residence for some time, and it apparently angered the woman, he said.
The man's relatives have filed a complaint with police against his first wife, the SHO said.
Also Watch
The incident took place in the Mimlana area on Wednesday. The man was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, they said.
The man had married the second time with consent of his first wife, as they did not have a child. The second wife had recently given birth to a child, Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Anil Kaperwan said.
He had been staying at his second wife's residence for some time, and it apparently angered the woman, he said.
The man's relatives have filed a complaint with police against his first wife, the SHO said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
-
Monday 30 July , 2018
Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
-
Friday 27 July , 2018
Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
-
Thursday 26 July , 2018
What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
What is NRC? What Happens to Those Whose Names are Left Out ?
Monday 30 July , 2018 Draft NRC Fallout : Mamata Leads Opposition Charge , Centre Cites SC Order
Friday 27 July , 2018 Life of DMK Patriarch M Karunanidhi, a Timeline of the Life of the Ex Tamil Nadu CM
Thursday 26 July , 2018 What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in England
- France Bans Children From Using Smartphones And Tablets During School Hours
- New 2018 Renault Kwid Launched in India for Rs 2.67 Lakh, Gets Added Features
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Buys His Cousin and Stunt Double a Custom Ford F150 Pickup Truck
- Indian Cricket Teams to Tour New Zealand in Early 2019
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...