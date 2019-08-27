Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

UP Woman Claims Husband Divorced Her over Phone Through 'Triple Talaq'

In a complaint, Taskeen claimed that her husband Talib was not supporting her financially and used to often beat her.

PTI

Updated:August 27, 2019, 1:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Woman Claims Husband Divorced Her over Phone Through 'Triple Talaq'
Network18 Creatives.
Loading...

Badaun (UP): A middle-aged woman here has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over phone, a senior police official said on Tuesday. In a complaint given to SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Taskeen claimed that her husband Talib was not supporting her financially and used to often beat her.

Taskeen, along with her four children, used to live in Kutrai village here, while her husband was working in Delhi. They got married 20 years ago. On August 24, her husband came home in her absence and took away all the household belongings. Later, he gave her triple talaq over phone, the SSP said, quoting the complaint.

He said directives were given to the Alapur Police to immediately register an FIR in this connection.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram