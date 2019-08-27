UP Woman Claims Husband Divorced Her over Phone Through 'Triple Talaq'

Badaun (UP): A middle-aged woman here has alleged that her husband gave her triple talaq over phone, a senior police official said on Tuesday. In a complaint given to SSP Ashok Kumar Tripathi, Taskeen claimed that her husband Talib was not supporting her financially and used to often beat her.

Taskeen, along with her four children, used to live in Kutrai village here, while her husband was working in Delhi. They got married 20 years ago. On August 24, her husband came home in her absence and took away all the household belongings. Later, he gave her triple talaq over phone, the SSP said, quoting the complaint.

He said directives were given to the Alapur Police to immediately register an FIR in this connection.

