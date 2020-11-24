UP Woman Claims to be BJP MLA's Daughter-in-law, Sits on Dharna Alleging Harassment Against Him

A woman claiming to be the daughter-in-law of a BJP MLA sat on a dharna at the collectorate here, alleging that police are not registering a case of harassment against him on her complaint. Tilhar BJP MLA Roshanlal Verma has refuted the allegations levelled by 32-year-old Sarita, a resident of the Nigohi area here.

A counsel for the woman, Avdhesh Singh, said she is the ”second wife” of the MLA’s deceased son while his ”first wife” lives at the legislator’s native place. Sarita alleged that she was turned out of the MLA’s house after the death of her husband Vinod Kumar about two years ago and said she is being harassed by the legislator and his men.

The woman claimed that after the death of her husband, six property-related cases against the MLA are currently going on in different courts. Sarita said she has also written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, complaining that the MLA threatened her father and brother over the phone and got a fake case registered against them at the Khudaganj police station thorough his aide.

The woman alleged that despite giving a number of complaints to police, her FIR has not been registered. Commenting on it, Superintendent of Police Yash Anand said he was not in the know of the case but assured that if any complaint is given, action will be taken after proper investigation.

Meanwhile, an audio having the MLA’s purported conversation with the woman’s brother has surfaced on social media, in which the BJP leader is allegedly heard threatening to get him and his father jailed. The MLA has denied the charge and said the authenticity of the audio should be checked.