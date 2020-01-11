Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Woman Constable Shoots Self Dead with Service Pistol

The woman constable was posted at Khairabad police station for the last two years and was in depression due to some family issues, the Additional Superintendent of Police said.

PTI

Updated:January 11, 2020, 6:13 PM IST
Representative image.

Sitapur (UP): A 25-year-old woman constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting herself in the head at a police station here on Saturday, an official said.

Shobha Chowdhary was on duty at Khairabad police station when she shot herself using the service pistol, said Sitapur Additional Superintendent of Police MP Singh.

She was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead, he said.

The woman constable was posted at Khairabad police station for the last two years and was in depression due to some family issues, the ASP said.

An investigation into the matter is underway, the officer added.

