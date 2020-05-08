INDIA

1-MIN READ

UP Woman Constable's Husband, 8 In-laws Booked for Dowry Death

Representative image.

Representative image.

The constable, who was on medical leave, had married Dharmendra five years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 12:07 PM IST
An FIR has been registered against the husband and eight in-laws of a woman constable who died under mysterious circumstances here, police said on Friday.

The body of Rajkumari (25), a constable in Government Railway Police (GRP) was found at her house in Jheel ka Purwa on Tuesday.

"The victim's father Ramcharan on Thursday registered an FIR against her daughter's husband Dharmendra, a teacher and eight of his relatives for demanding dowry," Circle Officer Alok Mishra said.

He said statements of the accused will be recorded on Friday after which action will be taken.

The constable, who was on medical leave, had married Dharmendra five years ago and the couple had a three-year-old daughter.

