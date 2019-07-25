Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

UP Woman, Daughter Consume Poison at SP Office over Police Inaction on Eve-teasing Complaint

The incident took place on Wednesday when the mother-daughter duo had come to his office to complain about eve-teasing. The two were shifted to hospital.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 11:45 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
UP Woman, Daughter Consume Poison at SP Office over Police Inaction on Eve-teasing Complaint
Representative image.
Loading...

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A woman and her daughter attempted suicide by consuming poison at the SP office in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district allegedly over eve-teasing by some neighbours and police "inaction" on their complaint, an official said on Thursday.

A police sub-inspector was suspended for alleged negligence of duty, the senior police official said.

According to Shamli Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar, the incident took place on Wednesday when the mother-daughter duo had come to his office to complain about eve-teasing.

The two were shifted to hospital, the SP said.

Meanwhile, a case was registered against five persons — Vipin, Arvind, Naresh, Sunil and Bharat under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at Khodsama village under the Jhinjhana Police Station limits in Shamli.

The in-charge of Chosana police outpost, Sub-Inspector Binu Singh, has been suspended for alleged negligence of duty after the victims claimed that no FIR was registered on the basis of their complaint.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram