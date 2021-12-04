UP Woman Delivers Baby On Bus With Help Via Video Call

Cases of women delivering in moving buses or trains have been reported widely. This incident from Uttar Pradesh is reminding people of the popular Aamir Khan film 3 Idiots. Women passengers helped in the delivery inside a bus, which was going from Lucknow to Bahraich. They were guided by a nurse over a video call.

Ruksana, a resident of Dharmanpur village, was pregnant. She travelled to Lucknow on December 3 to visit the doctor. In the evening, she was returning home on a bus. On the way from Barabanki to Bahraich, Ruksana experienced labour pains. Upon hearing her cries, one of the passengers in the bus, Prajwal Tripathi, sought help from the others in the vehicle.

Shalu Srivastava was also travelling on the bus. Shalu’s mother-in-law is a retired nurse and she connected with her over a video call. Following the advice of her mother-in-law, Shalu helped perform the delivery safely. On seeing the mother and child safe, the passengers on the bus applauded Shalu for her quick thinking.

Shalu’s move of calling her mother-in-law reminded people of Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer 3 Idiots. In the film too, Aamir and his friends took guidance from nurses and doctors over a video call to successfully carry out a delivery.

Such incidents can be dangerous though. A few years back, a case came into the limelight wherein 3 nurses at a hospital in Odisha tried to deliver a baby while coordinating with the doctor over a phone. Unfortunately, the nurses failed and the pregnant woman not only lost her child but her uterus was also damaged.

