UP Woman Dies After Doctors Leave Piece of Cloth in Stomach During C-section

A woman allegedly died after doctors left a piece of cloth while doing a C section in a government medical college in UP. (Representational photo)

Rajesh Kumar, the principal of the medical college, had formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegation.

A woman, who was taken seriously ill after doctors at Government Medical College here allegedly left a piece of cloth in her stomach during a cesarean operation, has died during treatment in a Lucknow hospital. The woman, who was admitted to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical College in a serious condition and was on ventilator, died on Monday, her husband said on Wednesday.

Taking note of the matter, the principal of the medical college, Rajesh Kumar, had formed a three-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegation. The husband claimed that the committee has not taken his version yet.

The woman’s husband Manoj, a resident of Ramapur North under the Tilhar police station here, had alleged that his wife Neelam (in her 30s) had given birth to a baby girl on January 6 during which a piece of cloth was left in her stomach. Talking to .

first published:July 28, 2021, 21:27 IST