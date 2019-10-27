UP Woman Ditches 'Eggless' Marriage, Elopes With Paramour for Second Time

Gorakhpur: In a bizarre incident, a woman ran away from an 'eggless' marriage, after she was allegedly being denied eggs by her husband in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur district.

According to the police, the woman, who lives in Campierganj, had earlier eloped with her paramour four months ago and after she returned, she told the police that her husband did not give her eggs to eat and that made her upset.

The woman fought with her husband on Saturday for eggs and, once again, ran away from her home.

Since her paramour was also not at his house, it is believed that the two might have eloped together.

The husband is a daily wage labourer and said that he cannot afford to buy eggs everyday for the family. He also alleged that his wife's beloved took advantage of her weakness for eggs and started bringing them daily.

"She was fond of eggs and her paramour regularly brought eggs for her," he added.

