UP: Woman Ends Her Life Over Alleged Sexually Harassment by Police

A 19-year-old woman committed suicide here after she was allegedly sexually harassed by police, her family members claimed on Thursday. Police have denied the charge. The woman committed suicide on Wednesday night and her family members found her hanging in a room of their house on Thursday morning. Her family members alleged that police personnel molested her and even pulled her mother out of a bathroom while she was taking a bath when they visited their home on Wednesday.

According to the woman’s family members, they had a fight with their relatives on May 9. She alleged that police failed to do anything even after they lodged a complaint regarding the incident the same day. “Instead, police began visiting our home after our relatives lodged a complaint regarding the incident on May 13,” alleged the mother. “The policemen from Binawar police station used to visit our home almost daily. They even hit my daughter and molested her,” alleged the mother.

“On Wednesday, they came to our home in the evening and pulled me in a naked state from the bathroom when I was bathing. They later took me and my daughter to the police station and allowed us to return later in the evening. My daughter was hurt by this behaviour of police and committed suicide,” the mother added. She accused Sub-Inspector Sanjay Gaur, posted at the Binawar police station, and other police personnel of involvement and demanded action against them. Police have sent the body for a post-mortem investigation.

Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh refuted the allegations levelled by the woman’s family. “Family members of the dead woman have a criminal background. One of her brothers is lodged in Tihar Jail. Several cases are lodged against his father and relatives. Police raided their home to make an arrest in an old case. The allegations of mistreatment by police personnel in any way are completely baseless,” he said.

DISCLAIMER:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

