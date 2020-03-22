Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

UP Woman Falls From Roof, Dies; Husband Alleges Suicide

While her sister claims the woman was pushed from the roof, her husband alleged it was suicide, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 22, 2020, 6:07 PM IST
UP Woman Falls From Roof, Dies; Husband Alleges Suicide
Image for representation.

A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.

While her sister claims the woman was pushed from the roof, her husband alleged it was suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Kanshiram Colony, said Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal.

Manisha sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Pal added.

