UP Woman Falls From Roof, Dies; Husband Alleges Suicide

A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.

While her sister claims the woman was pushed from the roof, her husband alleged it was suicide, police said.

The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Kanshiram Colony, said Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal.

Manisha sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, Pal added.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.