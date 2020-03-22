UP Woman Falls From Roof, Dies; Husband Alleges Suicide
While her sister claims the woman was pushed from the roof, her husband alleged it was suicide, police said.
Image for representation.
A 22-year-old woman died after falling from the roof of a three-storey house in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, police said on Sunday.
The incident took place on Saturday and the deceased has been identified as Manisha, a resident of Kanshiram Colony, said Additional Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar Pal.
Manisha sustained injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where she succumbed to injuries, the officer said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem, Pal added.
