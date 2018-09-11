English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
UP Woman Forced to Deliver Baby Near Drain, Kin Accuse Bulandshahr Hospital of Denying Treatment
The woman's family members alleged that they kept running from pillar to post, but were told that the doctors were busy in operation theatre.
Picture for representation. (Getty Images)
Lucknow: A woman was forced to deliver a baby near a drain on the campus of District Women Hospital in Bulandshahr after she was allegedly denied treatment by the doctors.
Roopmati, a resident from a nearby village, reached the hospital on Tuesday. Her family members alleged that they kept running from pillar to post, but were told that the doctors were busy in operation theatre.
After no help from the medical staff, Roopmati was forced to deliver near a drain on the campus. Post the delivery, the hospital staff hurriedly shifted Roopmati and the newborn to a ward.
However, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr Veena Rani claimed that the woman and her family members had entered a different building by mistake. Veena Rani has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
“The woman did not know that the delivery facility has been shifted to the new building, she instead went to the old building. She went into labour there itself and then gave birth to a child. As soon as our staff came to know about it, both mother and the baby were admitted to the ward,” Dr Veena Rani said.
The doctor added that the mother and the child were now safe.
A relative of the Roopmati, Devendri maintained that nobody came to help them.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
