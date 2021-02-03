UP Woman Forced to Drink Acid, Stabbed by Neighbour for Resisting Sexual Assault Attempt

In a shocking incident, a woman in Sikri village of Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district was forced to drink acid and then stabbed in the stomach by her neighbour after she resisted his attempts to sexually assault her inside her home.

The 30-year-old woman was admitted to the district hospital by police, but she has now been referred to the Higher Centre, Bareilly, due to her serious condition. Her alleged attacker, Satendra, has been arrested, police said.

According to the police, late in Monday night, Satendara, who is the woman’s neighbour, entered her house forcibly and started molesting her, but when she resisted his advances, he forced her to drink acid. When she tried to shout to alert people, Satendra attacked her with a knife kept nearby, injuring her in the abdomen.

The woman lives at her home with her three kids, and her husband works in Delhi. After stabbing the woman, the accused fled from the spot. Neighbours reached the house of the woman on hearing her cries and informed the police about the incident.

Police sent the woman to the district hospital with the help of an ambulance, from where she was referred to the Higher Centre, Bareilly, due to her critical condition.

Locals have alleged that the police at first took this whole incident lightly, but when the video of the injured woman went viral, the police registered a case of attempte to murder against Satendra and arrested him.

Circle Officer Ujhani Sanjay Kumar Reddy reached the village and collected all the information, while SP City Pravin Singh Chauhan has said that the accused has been arrested. “A case has been registered against him, based on the statement of the woman and action will be taken on the basis of whatever facts are revealed in the investigation,” he said.