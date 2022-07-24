CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » India » UP: Woman Found Buried by the Riverbank After Going Missing for Weeks; Husband Booked
1-MIN READ

UP: Woman Found Buried by the Riverbank After Going Missing for Weeks; Husband Booked

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2022, 15:54 IST

Pratapgarh, India

A case has been registered against the husband of the deceased and others regarding the incident(File representative image)

A case has been registered against the husband of the deceased and others regarding the incident(File representative image)

Her body was exhumed and sent for a post mortem

A married woman was found buried by the riverbank here after being reported missing about two weeks ago, police here said on Sunday. Her body was exhumed and sent for a post mortem, they said.

“As per the police complaint, a 22-year-old married woman, a resident of Kanshiram colony under Kotwali Police Station, had gone missing on July 12. Her body was found buried near the riverbank, Circle Officer Abhay Pandey told PTI. A case has been registered against the husband of the deceased and others regarding the incident, he said, adding, police is investigating the matter.

first published:July 24, 2022, 15:54 IST
last updated:July 24, 2022, 15:54 IST